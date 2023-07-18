Meet the cast of Love Island 2023, including current couples and who’s been dumped
Series 10 of dating show is airing on ITV2
Get stuck in for glam, grafting, and girls and guys “pulling each other for a chat” – Love Island is back for its 10th season with a whole new batch of islanders.
The new summer series began on Monday 5 June, with Maya Jama back on hosting duties after she made her debut on the winter edition earlier this year.
Jama proved a charismatic, and very popular, host for the winter show, which was filmed in South Africa and won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.
It was recently revealed what training the Love Island contestants were being given ahead of the launch, in line with the ITV2 show’s duty of care procedures.
All contestants on the 2023 summer series have completed video training and guidance across a range of topics, including mutually respectful behaviour in relationships, behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour and language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions.
Check out all the new contestants, current couples and dumped islanders below – we’ll be updating this article as the action happens.
Tyrique Hyde
Age: 24
From: Essex
Occupation: Semi-professional footballer
Instagram: @tyriquehyde
Tyrique, like many, many Islanders before him, said he’s “not afraid to go after what I want”.
Speaking about interesting facts about himself, he said: “I’m deaf in my right ear. I’ve got a tattoo next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one.” He also said he is best mates with former Love Island star Toby Aromolaran.
Tyrique is coupled up with Ella (again).
Ella Thomas
Age: 23
From: Glasgow
Occupation: Model
Instagram: @ellathomas_
Ella said she knows what she wants in life and that she’s got a “big heart”, insisting that she’s “wifey material”.
Speaking about her claim to fame, she added: “I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.”
Ella is coupled up with Tyrique (again).
Mitchel Taylor
Age: 26
From: Sheffield
Occupation: Gas engineer
Instagram: @mitcheltaylor_
“I thrive on being a gentleman,” said Mitchel. “I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate.”
But Mitchel is “really picky”, so he’ll only do this with a girl who doesn’t give him the “ick” for the following reasons: “Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand – when a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink, it’s not for me!”
During a dare on Thursday 8 June, Mitchel was asked to kiss the islander he found most attractive besides his partner and he kissed Ella.
Mitchel is coupled up with Ella B, but was previously with Abi.
Jess Harding
Age: 22
From: London
Occupation: Aesthetics Practitioner
Instagram: @jesshardingox
“When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway!” she said. “Another [ick] is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch Boxes also – just go to Tesco and get a meal deal!
Jess added that she is “a really good girlfriend”, stating that she’s “got quite a big personality and I’ve got a heart of gold”.
Jess is coupled up with Sammy.
Zachariah Noble
Age: 25
From: South East London
Occupation: Personal trainer and basketball player
Instagram: @zachariah_noble97
On what gives him the ick, Zachariah said: “I’ve got two and they’re both really stupid; Bad handwriting – I’ve got terrible handwriting so they’d need to have better handwriting than me and twerking, I really don’t like twerking!”
He also said he loves his cat... a lot. “My cat is a huge part of my life, I honestly love him. He’s called Frank, I named him about 10 years ago – his full name is Frankie G Swagger Don, I treat him as if he’s my son, I’m going to miss him so much when I’m in the villa.”
After entering the villa as a bombshell, Zachariah chose to steal Catherine away from André.
Zachariah is coupled up with Molly (again), having previously been coupled with Kady, Charlotte and Catherine.
Whitney Adebayo
Age: 25
From: London
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Instagram: @whitbrownsx
Whitney joined the villa on Wednesday 7 June as a Bombshell, and immediately formed a connection with Andre. However, the four-year age gap was repeatedly mentioned as a potential roadblock to a relationship.
“I’m too much to handle sometimes, maybe people are intimidated by me. I know what I want and I’m very picky,” she said, ahead of joining the show.
Whitney is coupled up with Lochan.
Sammy Root
Age: 22
From: Kent
Occupation: Project Manager
Instagram: @sammyroot_
Sammy joined the villa on Thursday 8 June as a Bombshell, after which he chose to take out Ella, Molly, and Jess on speedy dates. None of their connections proved to be especially strong, however.
Asked to pick three of the most important things that he looks for in a partner, Sammy said: “She’s gotta have a nice bum, an amazing personality and be family orientated.”
He also said that Glass Onion star Madelyn Cline is the “perfect girl”.
Sammy is coupled up with Jess.
Scott van-der-Sluis
Age: 22
From: Connah’s Quay, North Wales
Occupation: Footballer (Goalkeeper)
Instagram: @scottvds17
Football goalie Scott is looking for a keeper in the villa, after entering as a bombshell contestant.
Yet, any prospective love interest needs to know how to give him space. Prior to entering the villa, he described his biggest ick: “Someone who gets too clingy too quickly. I don’t like too many calls and too many texts.”
Scott is currently partnered up with Abi, but was previously with Amber.
Kady McDermott
Age: 27
From: Hertfordshire
Occupation: Returning former Islander, series two bombshell
Instagram: @kadymcdermott
Series two bombshell Kady is back. After finishing third in the 2016 season, the 27-year-old is vying for a second shot at the Love Island crown.
“The next person I’m with I want that to be marriage and babies. I don’t want to waste any more time with the wrong people – so I think I’ll be a lot pickier than what I was when I was previously in the Villa,” she said.
Kady is coupled up with Ouzy.
Molly Marsh
Age: 21
From: Doncaster
Occupation: Musical theatre performer and social media creator
Instagram: @mollygracemarsh
Molly said she doesn’t go out much or use dating apps as she’s “actually quite old-fashioned”, so she’s decided she wants to meet someone in the Villa, instead.
She said she lives “on a farm with my mum, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, aunty, uncle, cousin, cousin’s husband, their baby and chicken”.
Molly was dumped from the villa on 23 June after Kady decided to steal Zachariah. However, she returned to the show – much to the boys’ shock – when the villa split for Casa Amor.
Molly is coupled up with Zachariah, after the pair reconnected during Casa Amor.
Amber Wise
Age: 19
From: Buckinghamshire
Occupation: Graphic design student
Aged 19, Amber is the youngest islander in the villa. She’s also the daughter of former England footballer Dennis Wise.
She’s got her eye on Montel, Sammy and Tyrique, calling the latter “a carbon copy of the boys I have previously dated”.
Amber is coupled up with Josh. She was coupled up with Scott, after meeting him during Casa Amor.
Abi Moores
Age: 25
From: Hampshire
Occupation: Flight attendant
Abi has come on Love Island for one simple reason: to find a boyfriend.
“Everyone on Love Island is so sexy,” she says. “I feel like the kind of person that would do Love Island is definitely the type of person I could be in a relationship with.”
Abi is coupled up with Scott, but was previously with Mitchel.
Ouzy See
Age: 28
From: Edinburgh
Occupation: Footballer, tradesperson and model
A jack of all trades (who plays football for Edinburgh City), Ouzy has a little bit of history with Ella, having met her on nights out and working as models. However, he insists nothing has ever happened between them.
Ella brought him to the main villa after Casa Amor, but she soon decided to pursue Tyrique once again.
Ouzy is coupled up with Kady, after previously coupling up with Ella at Casa Amor.
Lochan Nowacki
Age: 25
From: Windsor
Occupation: Account manager
The last boy joining the villa with Casa Amor, Lochan describes himself as a “people person” who can “speak to anyone” and be a lot of fun.
Lochan is coupled up with Whitney.
Ella Barnes
Age: 23
From: Kent
Occupation: Championship dancer and model
The second Ella in the villa, Ella B already knows Tyrique. She describes herself as a “pocket rocket” and says she intends to get to know all the single boys.
“I’m going to go in there and chat to every single boy whilst keeping my cards very close to my chest,” she said. “I don’t want to be in a love triangle so I’m going to put myself first. Whoever puts me first and makes me a priority is the boy that I will choose.”
Ella B is coupled up with Mitch.
Josh Brocklebank
Age: 26
From: Essex
Job: Financial advisor
Financial advisor Josh will be bringing his energetic personality, as well as his “sharp trim and great smile” to the villa.
In a partner, he’s looking for “confidence, ambition and someone who knows what they want”.
Josh is coupled up with Amber.
Dumped Islanders
George Fensom
Age: 24
From: Bedford
Occupation: Business development executive
Instagram: @georgefensom
George said he was going to bring “dad jokes and dad dancing to the Villa” and that he would love to meet a girl who can bring “even more banter” than him, though doubts whether that is “physically possible”.
He said he’s “the first person to bring the vibe up”, adding: “I’m always dancing, I’m always the one who wants to go out.”
George was the first islander to be dumped from the villa.
Ruchee Gurung
Age: 24
From: Sutton
Occupation: Beautician
Instagram: @rucheewawo
Ruchee said she is a “relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me”. She said she is super “caring”, adding: “My love language is gift giving, so I’m a real giver when it comes to relationships.”
The beautician revealed that there are two major things that give her the “ick”: “Guys with no ambition” or “Guys with white jeans and red trainers”. They are, she said, a fashion no-no.
Ruchee was dumped from the island on 14 June when the boys decided to save Ella over her.
André Furtado
Age: 21
From: Dudley
Occupation: Business owner
Instagram: @dre.furtado
André said: “I would say I fall too quickly, to be honest. When I look at beautiful ladies, before I’ve said hello to them I’ve already fallen in love. I’m already planning the wedding.”
Asked what he brings to the villa, the business owner replied: “I’m charming, I’m going to bring good looks and some language lessons. I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole. I think I’ve got every slice of the pie.”
André was coupled up with Catherine. After bombshell Zachariah chose to couple up with her on Wednesday 7 June, they were briefly split, but reunited on Tuesday (13 June).
André left the villa on 18 June after the girls decided to dump him.
Charlotte Sumner
Age: 30
From: Bournemouth
Occupation: Dental Nurse
Instagram:@charlottesumner_x
Charlotte was one of two new Bombshells to arrive at the villa partway through Monday 12 June’s instalment.
Asked why she was competing on Love Island, the dental nurse responded: “Friends and family kept telling me to apply for Love Island so I thought, why not? The age I’m at and the experiences I’ve had, I feel ready to meet my Mr Right.”
Charlotte was coupled up with Zachariah after she chose to couple up with him on Tuesday (13 June).
Charlotte was dumped from the villa on 18 June after the boys decided to dump her because Zachariah and Molly coupled up.
Mehdi Edno
Age: 26
From: Bordeaux/London
Occupation: Communications manager
Instagram: @mehdiedno
On how he woos girls, Mehdi said: “I simply start by speaking French, that usually gets girls interested.”
He added that, when he’s looking for a partner, “looks are important but they aren’t everything”, and he also values “a good sense of humour and someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure”.
Mehdi was dumped from the villa on 27 June.
Mal Nicol
Age: 25
From: Edinburgh
Occupation: Picture researcher
Instagram: @mallurpaal
Bombshell contestant Mal entered the villa with her eyes on a couple of potential love interests. “I do actually like Sammy,” she said ahead of joining the show.
“I think he’s quite funny and his personality is coming out more – there is something about him I fancy. I fancy Zach as well, Zach but I wouldn’t go in too strong on him as I feel like he’ll get a bit big for his boots because he’s had a lot of female attention. I think I’d play it cool with him.”
During her time on the Island, Mal was partnered with Sammy, but their romance was cut short when Mal was dumped from the villa on 27 June.
Tink Reading
Age: 26
From: Birmingham
Occupation: Project Manager
Tink is excited to make memories and cause a little “mischief” as one of the girls joining Love Island for Casa Amor.
“I do back myself; I am funny and a bit of a lad - I like sports, football and F1,” she says. “Don’t get me wrong, I love getting dressed up and looking great but I am a lad at the same time. There are not many girls like me, so I think that will be a shock for them.”
Despite getting to know Montel during Casa Amor, Tink was dumped from the villa on 5 July.
Danielle Mazhindu
Age: 25
From: Liverpool
Job: Recruitment assistant and occupational therapy student
Danielle has total self-confidence, saying: “Looks are great and I don’t doubt that I am stunning, but my personality is 10 out of 10.”
She is interested in Zach, Montel and Scott.
Danielle was dumped from the villa on 5 July.
Gabby Jeffery
Age: 24
From: Newcastle
Occupation: Creative assistant
Gabby doesn’t see Casa Amor as a bad time to join the villa, and says that “there’s a chance that every single Islander could have their head turned”.
Gabby was dumped from the villa on 5 July.
Kodie Murphy
Age: 20
From: Birmingham
Occupation: Social media marketer
Birmingham native Kodie says he’s going to be his “big, bubbly, cheeky self” in the villa, but knows he’s going to have his work cut out for him in Casa Amor.
“You have to lay it on a bit thicker in Casa Amor than the outside, which will be different for me but I am confident in approaching things,” he said. “I work well under pressure, so no worries there.”
Kodie was dumped from the villa on 5 July.
Zachary Ashford
Age: 27
From: Manchester
Occupation: Senior sales executive
Zachary describes himself as a “very confident person” and intends to “stir the pot” in Casa Amor.
“I’m not bad to look at – there is a lot to go on,” he said. “We all have our weaknesses, but I’ll go in there strong. I‘ve got northern charm and southern girls normally like a northerner!”
Zachary was dumped from the villa on 5 July.
Catherine Agbaje
Age: 22
From: Dublin
Occupation: Commercial real estate agent
Instagram: @catherine_agbaje
Catherine said she can “chat your ears off” and is “always smiling, always happy, always laughing”.
She wants to emphasise that her teeth are real, and not veneers, and that she has two degrees – an undergrad in Psychology and Sociology and a master’s in Real Estate.
Catherine was dumped from the villa on 12 June, after she and Elom were voted least compatible by the public.
Elom Ahlijah-Wilson
Age: 22
From: London
Occupation: Masseuse and fitness trainer
Elom, 22, says he wants to “ruffle a few feathers” in the villa and isn’t one to “beat around the bush”. He’s interested in getting to know Whitney, Leah and Ella.
Elom was dumped from the villa on 12 July.
Leah Taylor
Age: 27
From: Manchester
Occupation: Business Owner (Social Media Marketing)
Instagram: @leahjtaylorr
Leah was the second Bombshell to join the series on 12 June, alongside Charlotte. She is not currently coupled up with anyone.
Asked about the “elevator pitch” she would give to entice someone to date her, the islander replied: “I would say I honestly have so much love to give and being in love is the best thing you can ever experience.
“I’m ready for everything that comes with it and the hardships you have to go through in order to make that commitment and find the one.”
Leah was dumped from the villa on 13 July, along with Montel.
Montel McKenzie
Age: 25
From: East London
Occupation: Account manager and semi-professional footballer (Hemel Hempstead Town)
Instagram: @montelmckenzie
“Watch your girls because the guy that gets all of the girls is coming into the Love Island villa,” was Montel’s advice to the boys ahead of joining the show.
Speaking about his decision to enter Love Island, he explained: “I just haven’t found someone I want to date, I’m always so busy with work and football!” Here’s hoping he gets the time to concentrate on romance by the villa pool.
Montel was dumped on 13 July.
Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.
