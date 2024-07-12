Support truly

This year’s Love Island contestants will reportedly be allowed to watch England play in the Euro 2024 final, despite being banned from knowing the general election results.

The Three Lions are set to take on Spain in the tournament’s last match at 8pm on Sunday, 14 July, with sources claiming Islanders will be able to watch the game while the show’s spin-off programme Love Island: Aftersun is airing.

Love Island contestants are ordinarily banned from learning any news from the outside world during their time in the Love Island villa, with new “bombshell” contestants reportedly warned not to reveal the results of the general election to cast members upon joining the show.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “ITV bosses don’t want the villa to miss out so the huge decision has been made to show it on a big screen – they’ll be watching it while Aftersun is on live on Sunday.

“The rule has always been that no outside info goes into the villa – bombshells are banned from even saying who won the general election – but this is a very special exception,” they said.

ITV producers previously allowed Love Island contestants to watch the Euros final back in 2021, when England suffered a heartbreaking loss against Italy on penalties.

Although Islanders will remain up to speed on the results of the football tournament, they’re still unaware that the UK now has a Labour government and Keir Starmer is prime minister.

open image in gallery Love Island contestants will be allowed to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday ( AP )

However, contestants were advised to vote by proxy before heading to Mallorca to film the series, with Love Island executive producer Mike Spencer telling reporters last month: “We want to make sure they are voting, because, of course, we want everyone to vote.”

Numerous other events in the entertainment industry taking place this weekend have been altered or rescheduled as a result of England securing a place in the Euro 2024 final.

Wireless festival has announced it will finish early on Sunday night so attendees have enough time to travel home from Finsbury Park to watch the game – much to many ticketholders’ dismay.

Meanwhile, comedian John Bishop announced plans to reschedule his forthcoming gig at The Halls in Wolverhampton so he can watch England play in the final on Sunday night.

“We’re definitely going to move the time to Sunday afternoon,” he said. “Cause there’s no chance I’m going to be doing it at eight o’clock because I’m gonna be busy watching these boys.”