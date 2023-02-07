Love Island: Who is Claudia Fogarty? Meet the latest bombshell to join the villa
New contestant has a famous relative
The 2023 winter edition of Love Island is well underway, with new bombshells coming thick and fast.
On Tuesday’s (7 February) episode of the popular ITV2 reality series, Claudia Fogarty became the latest new addition to the villa.
But who is she, and what has she said about joining the show?
Claudia is a 28-year-old fashion boutique owner from Blackburn.
Speaking about her decision to go on the show, she said: “It’s come at the perfect time in my life. I’m 28, I’m not getting any younger and I’ve been single for eight months, so I feel ready to settle and find ‘the one’.
“I’m done with the ‘bad boys’,” she added. “I just want to find my person and now is the right time.”
Claudia is also the daughter of motorcyclist and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Carl Fogarty.
Prior to arriving on Love Island, she had already amassed more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.
Asked what she will bring to the villa, Claudia replied: “Definitely my northern charm with some humour, bubbliness and sass. My northern banter is going to be coming in with me.
“I think I’ll spice things up a bit, I’m a confident person, I can be fiery when I want to be, but I’m a girls’ girl so I know I will get on well with all of them all.
This series of Love Island has seen Maya Jama make her debut as host, while Iain Stirling reprised his role as narrator for every episode.
Love Island airs nightly (excluding Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies