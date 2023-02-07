Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 winter edition of Love Island is well underway, with new bombshells coming thick and fast.

On Tuesday’s (7 February) episode of the popular ITV2 reality series, Claudia Fogarty became the latest new addition to the villa.

But who is she, and what has she said about joining the show?

Claudia is a 28-year-old fashion boutique owner from Blackburn.

Speaking about her decision to go on the show, she said: “It’s come at the perfect time in my life. I’m 28, I’m not getting any younger and I’ve been single for eight months, so I feel ready to settle and find ‘the one’.

“I’m done with the ‘bad boys’,” she added. “I just want to find my person and now is the right time.”

Claudia is also the daughter of motorcyclist and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Carl Fogarty.

Prior to arriving on Love Island, she had already amassed more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.

Claudia Fogarty on ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

Asked what she will bring to the villa, Claudia replied: “Definitely my northern charm with some humour, bubbliness and sass. My northern banter is going to be coming in with me.

“I think I’ll spice things up a bit, I’m a confident person, I can be fiery when I want to be, but I’m a girls’ girl so I know I will get on well with all of them all.

This series of Love Island has seen Maya Jama make her debut as host, while Iain Stirling reprised his role as narrator for every episode.

Love Island airs nightly (excluding Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.