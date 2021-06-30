Love Island contestant ‘will be voted off after just 48 hours’ in tonight’s episode

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, a contestant will be voted off within 48 hours, according to reports.

The MailOnline reports that Wednesday night’s episode (30 June) will include a recoupling, in which bombshell Chloe Burrows chooses a man to pair up with, leaving one of the other female Islanders single and dumped from the villa.

The Islander, who has not been named, will be the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show.

Contestants are typically booted from the series around day five or six.

A teaser clip for the new episode shared by MailOnline shows the Islanders reacting in shock to the news.

All we know so far of Chloe’s choice for a man to couple up with is her description: “When I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous. Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab.

“The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVHub.