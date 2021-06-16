Love Island introduces new welfare measures for contestants

ITV has announced new welfare measures for contestants on Love Island.

Islanders will be taught how to handle the “potential negativity” of social media as part of the ITV2 show’s latest duty of care protocols.

Participants will also be offered “comprehensive” psychological support as opposed to the “enhanced” support they were previously given.

ITV said “the level of social media and media attention around the islanders” has been a factor in how its support measures have developed.

Love Island has been the subject of much scrutiny in recent years following the suicides of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis in 2018 and 2019, and of former host Caroline Flack in 2020.

As before, islanders on the forthcoming seventh season of the reality series will be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they leave the villa. They will also be provided with advice on financial matters, along with 14 months of “proactive contact”.

In the lead up to filming, contestants will be given “detailed explanations” of the “positive and negative implications” of appearing on the show and they will be required to “fully disclose any medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them”.

Love Island stars Paige Turley and Finley Tapp (ITV)

ITV said the cast should have a consultation “with their family and those closest to them, to ensure they feel it is right for them”.

Love Island will return to screens on 28 June, nearly 18 months after it last aired its winter series, which was won by Paige Turley and Finley Tapp.

