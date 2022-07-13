Love Island fans in hysterics over Davide’s ‘brutal’ one-liner to Ekin-Su
‘Primark, get that on a shirt right now,’ said one person
Love Island fans were sent into hysterics by Davide’s latest dig at Ekin-Su.
ITV2’s hit dating show continued on Wednesday (13 June) after the shock exit of Jacques on Tuesday (12 June), which left Paige without a partner.
The latest episode saw Davide and Ekin-Su butting heads again, with Davide taking issue with her behaviour around bombshell Adam.
Ekin-Su complained to Davide that he has trust issues.
Tensions came to a head when the couple sat down for a chat by the firepit. Their conversation ended with Davide standing up abruptly and accusing Ekin-Su of putting on a show.
Walking away from Ekin-Su, Davide said that she is “as fake as Louis Vuitton from China”.
The one-liner has got a lot of attention from viewers who shared their reactions to the “brutal” dig on Twitter.
“Davide and Ekin-Su could make a movie together,” wrote one person.
Another added that the comment “has killed me. Davide on the path to being the Love Island GOAT”.
“Primark, get that on a shirt right now,” someone else wrote.
A fourth person said: “Davide has literally just produced the most iconic television one-liner of all time.”
Ahead of Wednesday night’s (13 July), Women’s Aid issued a warning to ITV as controversial contestant Adam returned to the villa.
Love Island continues at 9pm every night except Saturdays on ITV2.
