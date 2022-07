Who left Love Island last night? All the dumped contestants so far

Love Island is closing off its fourth week, and we’ve already lost several contestants from the villa.

Series eight of the ITV2 dating show has seen a revolving door of bombshells joining the cast, with our couples chopping and changing seemingly every few days.

While we’ve lost a few islanders in recouplings, one contestant also left in the first week for personal reasons.

As the series spices up, we’re sure to see more shock dumpings – and that’s before we even get to Casa Amor.

See all the contestants to have left Love Island 2022 so far below...

Liam Llewellyn

Liam told his fellow islanders that he was leaving the villa (ITV)

The first contestant to leave Love Island this year was student Liam, who quit the villa just five days into the new series. The 22-year-old left of his own volition, telling his fellow contestants that he hadn’t “been himself”.

“I don’t really think I’ve been giving 100 per cent Liam; I’m miles off that,” he said. “Trying to find someone you leave the villa with that you care about – obviously that’s the goal, isnt it? But when you‘re not feeling that, it makes it a hard sort of time to find that.”

Afia Tonkmor

Afia was dumped in the first recoupling (ITV)

Afia joined the villa alongside Ekin-Su and went on dates with Liam and Jacques. But while her fellow bombshell made her move on the boys in the island, Afia failed to make a connection with any of the boys and was dumped in the first recoupling after Jacques chose Paige over her.

“Obviously I’m going to miss everyone in the villa but I’m going to keep trying to find love. I’m sure Mr Right is out there somewhere,” she said after leaving.

Remi Lambert

Remi struggled to make a connection in the villa (ITV)

Sunday (19 June) night’s episode began with a recoupling in which the girls picked first. After new girl Danica made the shock decision to choose Luca, Gemma was forced to go for Davide once again. This left Indiyah last to pick and choosing between recent bombshell Remi and Ikenna, who she was partnered up with on day one. She went for Ikenna, dumping Remi from the island.

Speaking on his exit, Remi said: “I’m a bit disappointed - I wish I could stay longer to get to know Indiyah and Danica mostly. At the same time, I feel like it was my time to leave. I was getting mixed signals and I wasn’t getting a clear answer from the girls.”

Amber Beckford from ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

Amber was paired with Dami Hope from her first day in the villa, and the couple remained together until the public voted Amber out, deeming her the least popular girl on Love Island.

But there were some indications that Amber’s place in the house wasn’t as secure as it appeared. Even before her ousting, Dami indicated he was interested in getting to know Indiyah, who was then coupled up with Ikenna.

Dami and Indiyah have remained a couple since Amber was dumped from the villa.

Ikenna Ekwonna

Ikenna Ekwonna from ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

Ikenna was another of this year’s original contestants, and the public paired him with Indiyah Polack from their first day in the villa. Unfortunately, the couple never really found a spark. The 23-year-old was sent home after the public voted him the least popular boy on Love Island on the same day Amber was dumped.

Speaking about his exit, Ikenna said he wasn’t upset about the surprise dismissal. “I didn’t find romance but it was nice to be in the villa, nice to have a pool in the heat, couldn’t really complain. Obviously short-lived but that’s cool though.”

Antigoni Buxton

Antigoni and Charlie were dumped from the villa (ITV)

Bombshells Antigoni and Charlie were dumped from the villa during Friday (1 July) night’s episode, after the public were asked to vote for the couples they felt were the most compatible. The bottom three were Antigoni and Charlie, Danica and Jay and Tasha and Andrew, with the remaining boys then deciding which girl should be dumped, while the girls picked which boy should go.

Asked who she wanted to win the show on her departure, Antigoni said: “I’m rooting for Indiyah and Dami. I love them. They’re so sweet together. I genuinely think that all the couples that are together are really, really genuine. Tasha and Andrew have a really amazing connection.”

Charlie Radnedge

Charlie was dumped alongside Antigoni after the girls chose him to leave the villa. However, Charlie said that he had no regrets about his time in the villa.

“There’s no point in looking back and wanting to change anything,” he said. “I’m happy with everything I did, it was a great experience.”

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.