Monday (27 June) night’s Love Island saw more question marks arise over the potential recoupling of the show’s two most quotable contestants: Ekin-Su and Davide.

While the Italian has claimed that Ekin-Su is dead to him since she snuck off for a clandestine kiss with Jay while they were in a couple, there does seem to be a change in the wind brewing.

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what it is, but there is some sort of chemistry with Davide. Every time we’re together, it’s weird, something happens,” Ekin-Su told Dami in the kitchen.

“Maybe if I had waited it could’ve worked… I keep thinking that, but it’s too late now,” the Turkish actor continued. But is it? Jay also teased Davide about “unfinished business” with Ekin-Su, which, despite his denials, Davide couldn’t help but grin at.

The next episode even appeared to tease the duo strip teasing for each other during a challenge.

The possibility has fans clambering for the duo to rekindle their romance after their initial romp caused some of the highest drama so far this season.

“Davide and Ekin Su are twin flames. They both have asserted that they can get each other ‘like this’ OK THEN DO ITTTT,” screenwriter Bolu Babalola wrote.

“Ekin su and Davide have the same level of narcissism it’s a match made in hell and I love it,” wrote one fan.

“ekin su and davide want each other so bad they’re just surviving on arrogance and sexual tension,” another viewer wrote.

One person added: “ngl [not going to lie] ekin su and davide have nuclear chemistry. they are playing the long game.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 on Tuesday 28 June.