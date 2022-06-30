Love Island: Fans are comparing Ekin-Su and Davide coupling up to divorced parents getting back together

‘YES give us that divorced parents who still have sexual tension when they pick up their kid at school ENERGY,’ posted one viewer

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 30 June 2022 12:46
Ekin-Su crawls on the floor in Love Island

Love Island fans are delighted after Ekin-Su picked Davide in last night’s recoupling (29 June).

The pair’s reunion came after days of outrageous flirting, despite Ekin-Su having been in a couple with Charlie and Davide being with Antigoni.

Ekin-Su and Davide had previously been coupled up near the start of the series, but they parted ways earlier this month after she chose to recouple with Jay following an infamous crawl on the terrace for a secret kiss with him.

Viewers of the show are ecstatic, with many joking that seeing the pair reunited has been like watching divorced parents get back together.

“Davide moving the chair so Ekin-Su is warm by the fire,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “I love seeing our divorced parents back together.”

“Ekin and Davide are truly the embodiment of a divorced couple that can’t leave each other alone,” added another.

A third posted: “Ekin-Su and Davide basically being the UK’s divorced parents and them getting back together has made everyone’s night.”

“EKIN-SU AND DAVIDE!!!!” exclaimed another. “YES give us that divorced parents who still have sexual tension when they pick up their kid at school ENERGY.”

A fifth joked: “My biggest red flag is that I ship Davide and Ekin.”

(Twitter)
(Twitter)

After last night’s episode, a former Love Island winner criticised the show’s treatment of Danica, after she chose Jay.

Amber Gill tweeted: “Why are the guys so rude toward Danica?? I f***ing hate it.”

She added: “I’m shocked at Paige. [She] was rude there.”

Love Island continues nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.

