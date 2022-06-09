Love Island: Fans are in hysterics over Ekin-Su’s ‘seasonal girlfriends’ comment

Love Island viewers have been cracking up over a comment newcomer Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu made during Thursday night’s (9 June) episode.

The 27-year-old actor arrived in the villa with fellow “bombshell” Afia Tonkmor.

Ekin-Su’s confident entrance led to fellow Islander Liam Llewellyn telling the other contestants: “She’s gonna cause absolute carnage.”

Later, Ekin-Su told the girls: “Sorry, I’m not here to make seasonal girlfriends. I’m here to meet the love of my life.”

Gemma Owen was not impressed, telling the others when Ekin-Su was out of earshot: “She’s like, ‘I’m gonna go for what I want.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah b****, same.’”

Viewers found Ekin-Su’s comment hilarious. See some of the reactions below.

(Twitter)

(Twitter)

(Twitter)

(Twitter)

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Ekin-Su went on a date with Liam. She also worked out with fellow contestant Davide Sanclimenti and made the boys eggs for breakfast.

Read The Independent’s review of last night’s episode of Love Island here.

And find out about all the cast members on the show here.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 and ITV Hub.