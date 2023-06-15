Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island fans relieved after realising they misheard Ella’s remark to Tyrique

Couple had heated exchange during Wednesday night’s episode

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 15 June 2023 08:07
Love Island 2023: Ella tells Tyrique to ‘hear yourself’ during argument

Love Island viewers have shared their relief after mishearing a comment made from Ella to Tyrique.

The ITV2 dating show returned earlier this month for its 10th series, with a new group of singles competing to find love and win the £50,000 prize.

The series is currently in its second week, and has already proven to be packed with drama. Wednesday (14 June) night’s episode followed the aftermath of the previous night’s recoupling, in which bombshell addition Leah chose Tyrique, who had been coupled up with Ella since day one.

After Leah and Tyrique flirted throughout the episode, he had a heated exchange with Ella, who accused him of “flirting with every f***ing girl who walks in the villa”.

During the argument, Tyrique told Ella: “Stop shouting.”

Recommended

Looking disgusted, she replied: “Oh, you and me, we’re just not on the same wavelength. Actually hear yourself.”

“What do you mean?” Tyrique asked, with Ella saying: “At this point, you’re going to end up alone because you’re just playing with two people and playing with emotions.”

However, many viewers misheard Ella’s “hear yourself” comment for something much darker, mistakenly thinking she had told Tyrique to “kill yourself”.

“Ella said ‘hear yourself’ but it did sound like ‘kill yourself’,” one viewer wrote.

“Why are people saying Ella said ‘kill yourself’ to Ty, she didn’t say that she said hear yourself,” another tweet read.

One viewer clarified: “Ella told Ty to ‘hear himself’ not ‘kill himself’,” while another wrote: “That’s what I thought she said but I’m pretty sure she said ‘hear yourself’.”

This summer’s series of Love Island has returned with new welfare measures in place for contestants, including more psychological support, and training on subjects such as being a good ally, recognising coercive behaviour, how to handle constantly being filmed, and backlash on social media.

Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

ITV has introduced extensive mental health guidelines for Love Island castmates following the deaths by suicide of former islanders Sophie Gradon in 2018 and Mike Thalassitis in 2019, as well as former presenter Caroline Flack in 2020.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Recommended

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in