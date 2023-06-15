Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island viewers have shared their relief after mishearing a comment made from Ella to Tyrique.

The ITV2 dating show returned earlier this month for its 10th series, with a new group of singles competing to find love and win the £50,000 prize.

The series is currently in its second week, and has already proven to be packed with drama. Wednesday (14 June) night’s episode followed the aftermath of the previous night’s recoupling, in which bombshell addition Leah chose Tyrique, who had been coupled up with Ella since day one.

After Leah and Tyrique flirted throughout the episode, he had a heated exchange with Ella, who accused him of “flirting with every f***ing girl who walks in the villa”.

During the argument, Tyrique told Ella: “Stop shouting.”

Looking disgusted, she replied: “Oh, you and me, we’re just not on the same wavelength. Actually hear yourself.”

“What do you mean?” Tyrique asked, with Ella saying: “At this point, you’re going to end up alone because you’re just playing with two people and playing with emotions.”

However, many viewers misheard Ella’s “hear yourself” comment for something much darker, mistakenly thinking she had told Tyrique to “kill yourself”.

“Ella said ‘hear yourself’ but it did sound like ‘kill yourself’,” one viewer wrote.

“Why are people saying Ella said ‘kill yourself’ to Ty, she didn’t say that she said hear yourself,” another tweet read.

One viewer clarified: “Ella told Ty to ‘hear himself’ not ‘kill himself’,” while another wrote: “That’s what I thought she said but I’m pretty sure she said ‘hear yourself’.”

This summer’s series of Love Island has returned with new welfare measures in place for contestants, including more psychological support, and training on subjects such as being a good ally, recognising coercive behaviour, how to handle constantly being filmed, and backlash on social media.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

ITV has introduced extensive mental health guidelines for Love Island castmates following the deaths by suicide of former islanders Sophie Gradon in 2018 and Mike Thalassitis in 2019, as well as former presenter Caroline Flack in 2020.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.