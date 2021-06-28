Love Island is finally returning to screens, having been on hiatus throughout 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

With a brand new line-up of oversexed contestants, Love Island promises more of the romance, lust, heartbreak and drama that has characterised previous series.

The show’s sixth season is due to begin on ITV2 later tonight (28 June), with new episodes airing daily.

However, the series will not air seven days a week, instead taking a night’s sabbatical every Saturday.

Love Island is expected to run for eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a civil servant and a lettings manager.

You can click here for a rundown of all the stars of Love Island 2021.

The Independent recently spoke to past Love Island winner Jack Fincham about his experiences on the show, with the reality star answering a series of questions submitted by readers. You can read the Q&A here.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.