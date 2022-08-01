Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island: When does the show end?

Series finale is fast approaching

Annabel Nugent
Monday 01 August 2022 09:39
Comments
Love Island 2021 trailer

Love Island is well into its 2022 series and the end is already fast approaching.

After the drama of Casa Amor, the islanders are (mostly) coupled up – although there’s always drama to be had.

During Wednesday (20 July) night’s episode, four new islanders joined the villa.

Love Island airs every night on ITV2 at 9pm – except Saturdays – for an hour-long episode. The very first and last episodes, however, typically run slightly longer.

On Saturdays, ITV2 airs Love Island: Unseen Bits at 10pm.

Recommended

When is the Love Island finale?

Love Island series eight will conclude on Monday 1 August.

On Thursday (21 July), Iain Stirling said in his voiceover that the finale would air from 9pm until 10.30pm.

If the last series is anything to go by, the final four couples will have visits from their families before the winners are crowned and given the chance to share or steal the £50,000 prize.

The last series was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who shared the prize.

Last week, the couple announced they had split one year after the 2021 finale.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in