Love Island: Gemma fumes at Ekin-Su’s ‘patronising’ comments over her age

‘If you say another patronising comment you can shove it right up your a***,” Gemma said

Tom Murray
Friday 10 June 2022 09:20
Comments
Love Island's contestant Tasha Ghouri shares that she was born completely deaf

Gemma Owen was not happy with comments made about her age by new islander Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in last night’s (9 June) episode.

Episode four of the new series saw the “bombshells” arrive to shake things up in the villa, in the form of 27-year-old Turkish actor Ekin-Su and 25-year-old lounge host Afia Tonkmor.

Ekin-Su was an instant hit with viewers thanks to her unbridled comments about the other islanders.

After finding out that Gemma was just 19, Ekin-Su said: “You could be my little sister that I could protect.”

Speaking afterwards in the beach hut, Gemma said: “I'm sure she didn't mean it in a b****y way but I felt like it was a bit patronising. I was a bit like, ugh.”

Recommended

Later, speaking with the other original female islanders in the bedroom, Amber Beckford said, “I’m still happy to get to know them, I’m not going to be bitchy but...”

Gemma and Ekin-Su on ‘Love Island’ 2022

(ITV)

To which Gemma replied: “Yeah and me, if you say another patronising comment you can shove it right up your a***.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Ekin-Su told the girls, “Sorry, I’m not here to make seasonal girlfriends. I’m here to meet the love of my life,” sending viewers into hysterics.

When Ekin-Su was out of earshot, Gemma told the other girls, “She’s like, ‘I’m gonna go for what I want.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah b****, same.’”

During the episode, Ekin-Su went on a date with Liam Llewellyn, worked out with fellow contestant Davide Sanclimenti (who is in a couple with Gemma), and made the boys eggs for breakfast.

Read The Independent’s review of last night’s episode of Love Island here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in