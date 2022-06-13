Love Island viewers in hysterics after Gemma makes crass horse licking comment
‘Gemma’s horse showing up tonight as the new bombshell,’ one fan joked
Love Island fans took to social media to joke about Gemma’s NSFW comment on Monday’s (13 June) episode of the ITV2 dating show.
During the show, the girls were discussing if they’d lick the rear end of a pig for £2,000. Gemma, who is an international dressage rider, said she’d rather lick a horse’s behind because they’re cleaner.
“All they eat is grass,” the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Owen claimed.
Naturally, viewers were quick to comment on the bizarre statement. “Now we know why Gemma’s horse looks so happy,” one viewer wrote alongside a photo of Gemma and her gelding Sirius Black.
Another shared a video of a horse being airlifted by helicopter with the caption, “Gemma’s horse showing up tonight as the new bombshell.”
One shared a meme of former islander Chris Hughes staring at the ceiling in bed with the caption: “Gemma’s horse after she’s licked it’s bum.”
Later in the episode, Afia became the first contestant to be dumped from the island after Liam quit the series because he wasn’t “feeling himself”.
In the preview for tomorrow (14 June) night’s episode, it was revealed that two new boys would be entering the villa.
Love Island continues nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2. The episodes are then available to stream the following morning on Britbox.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies