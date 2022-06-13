Love Island viewers in hysterics after Gemma makes crass horse licking comment

‘Gemma’s horse showing up tonight as the new bombshell,’ one fan joked

Tom Murray
Monday 13 June 2022 22:41
Andrew storms off after argument with Luca on Love Island

Love Island fans took to social media to joke about Gemma’s NSFW comment on Monday’s (13 June) episode of the ITV2 dating show.

During the show, the girls were discussing if they’d lick the rear end of a pig for £2,000. Gemma, who is an international dressage rider, said she’d rather lick a horse’s behind because they’re cleaner.

“All they eat is grass,” the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Owen claimed.

Naturally, viewers were quick to comment on the bizarre statement. “Now we know why Gemma’s horse looks so happy,” one viewer wrote alongside a photo of Gemma and her gelding Sirius Black.

Another shared a video of a horse being airlifted by helicopter with the caption, “Gemma’s horse showing up tonight as the new bombshell.”

One shared a meme of former islander Chris Hughes staring at the ceiling in bed with the caption: “Gemma’s horse after she’s licked it’s bum.”

Later in the episode, Afia became the first contestant to be dumped from the island after Liam quit the series because he wasn’t “feeling himself”.

In the preview for tomorrow (14 June) night’s episode, it was revealed that two new boys would be entering the villa.

Love Island continues nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2. The episodes are then available to stream the following morning on Britbox.

