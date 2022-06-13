Love Island contestants left speechless by departure in latest recoupling
New boy Jacques was forced to choose between the two single girls in the villa, Afia or Paige
Love Island contestants were left speechless after Monday (13 June) night’s recoupling.
New boy Jacques was forced to choose between the two single girls in the villa, Afia and Paige.
Jacques, who is fellow contestant Gemma’s ex-boyfriend, decided to go with Paige, ejecting Afia from the show after just five days in the villa. The decision was received with a stony silence in the villa.
25-year-old Afia was one of the bombshells introduced after last Tuesday’s (7 June) recoupling alongside 27-year-old Ekin-Su.
The lounge host from London first went on a date with Liam, who subsequently announced his decision to quit the series after just five days because he hadn’t “been himself” since arriving. Liam’s exit meant that the rest of the islanders were spared in the first recoupling.
Elsewhere on Monday’s episode, Luca and Andrew clashed over the latter’s response to Tasha speaking with Jacques.
In the preview for tomorrow (14 June) night’s episode, it was revealed that two new boys would be entering the villa.
Love Island continues nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2. The episodes are then available to stream the following morning on Britbox.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies