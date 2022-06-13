Love Island contestants left speechless by departure in latest recoupling

Love Island contestants were left speechless after Monday (13 June) night’s recoupling.

New boy Jacques was forced to choose between the two single girls in the villa, Afia and Paige.

Jacques, who is fellow contestant Gemma’s ex-boyfriend, decided to go with Paige, ejecting Afia from the show after just five days in the villa. The decision was received with a stony silence in the villa.

25-year-old Afia was one of the bombshells introduced after last Tuesday’s (7 June) recoupling alongside 27-year-old Ekin-Su.

The lounge host from London first went on a date with Liam, who subsequently announced his decision to quit the series after just five days because he hadn’t “been himself” since arriving. Liam’s exit meant that the rest of the islanders were spared in the first recoupling.

Elsewhere on Monday’s episode, Luca and Andrew clashed over the latter’s response to Tasha speaking with Jacques.

Afia and Paige on ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

In the preview for tomorrow (14 June) night’s episode, it was revealed that two new boys would be entering the villa.

