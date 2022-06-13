Love Island: Andrew storms off after argument with Luca in new episode preview
‘You obviously don’t like her that much,’ Luca is heard telling Andrew
Things get heated between Andrew and Luca on tonight’s (13 June) Love Island.
The show’s official Twitter account shared a preview ahead of the upcoming episode, in which an argument between the two boys leads to Andrew storming off.
The pair are discussing Tasha, who is in a couple with Andrew, chatting to new boy Jacques, who made a dramatic entrance on Sunday’s (12 June) episode as it transpires he is Gemma’s ex-boyfriend.
“I couldn’t care less,” Andrew is heard saying to the others around the firepit about Tasha getting to know Jacques.
Speaking separately in the beach hut, Luca says: “I just don’t like people who act all like they don’t care about someone when deep down you do.”
Cutting back to the scene at the firepit, Luca calls Andrew’s statement “b******s”. “You obviously don’t like her that much,” Luca adds, leading to Andrew walking away from the group.
It’s the pair’s second argument already this season, as Luca previously confronted Andrew for “snaking” him and undermining his chances with Tasha.
Luca is now in a couple with Gemma, daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies