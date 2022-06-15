Love Island: Liam reacts after finding out Gemma’s dad is Michael Owen

Liam was told the news after leaving the villa

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 15 June 2022 10:44
Love Island contestant Liam Llewellyn quits the show five days into the new series

Love Island star Liam Llewellyn has become the first of this year’s contestants to discover who Gemma Owen’s dad is.

The 22-year-old was coupled up with Gemma, who is the daughter of former football pro Michael Owen, in the first days of the new series, which began earlier this month.

However, Gemma is yet to reveal the identity of her father, despite dropping numerous hints.

On Friday (10 June), it was revealed that Liam had decided to leave the Spanish villa.

Explaining his decision to his fellow contestants, Liam said that he hadn’t “been himself” since arriving, adding: “I know what 100 per cent Liam is and I’m miles off that.”

Ahead of his appearance on Love Island companion show Aftersun on Sunday (12 June), ITV producers informed Liam who Gemma’s dad is – and the ex-contestant couldn’t hide his surprise.

“I can’t believe who that actually was,” he said. “That’s mad. I’m a Newcastle United fan. I actually have one of his tops when he came to the club.”

Liam continued: “That first night, we were chatting about football and her family. I was so close. I can’t believe I didn’t quite work it out.”

‘Love Island’ star Liam has discovered who Gemma’s dad is

(ITV2)

Find The Independent’s review of the latest episode of Love Island here.

The series continues nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2. The episodes are then available to stream the following morning on Britbox.

