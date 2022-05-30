Love Island 2022: Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma announced as contestant
New contestant describes herself as ‘fun, flirty and fiery’
Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma Owen, has been announced as one of the new cast members on Love Island.
The popular dating show is revealing this year’s batch of hopeful contestants throughout the day (Monday 30 May).
Among the cast announced so far is 19-year-old Gemma, who is the oldest child of the former England professional player.
“I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer,” she said of her reasons for taking part in the show.
“I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, ‘Why not?’”
Dressage rider Gemma has described herself as “fun, flirty and fiery”, as well as being a good and honest person to approach for advice.
As well as this, Gemma spoke out about her relationship with sport and how it has influenced her life.
She explained in a pre-show statement: “Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family. My dad was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11 years old.
“I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions.”
As a result, she credits her love of sport with her “very competitive” nature when it comes to romance.
“I will always go for what I want,” she noted. “But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection.
“I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me.”
Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 6 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning on BritBox.
The Independent’s rundown of this year’s contestants can be found here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies