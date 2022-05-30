Love Island 2022 is nearly here, with a new cast of singletons preparing to head into the villa this summer.

The ITV2 dating show returns next Monday (6 June) for a brand new series, after last year’s show was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

This year’s group of contestants will be taking part in inclusion training before the start of the 2022 season.

On Monday (30 May), the first batch of this year’s Love Island contestants were revealed.

Here are the cast announced so far...

Paige Thorne, 24 – Paramedic

Paige Thorne will be appearing on the new series (ITV)

24-year-old Paige is heading into the Love Island villa in hope of finding romance, after lamenting about the slim pickings in her hometown of Swansea. She has just come out of a relationship, but has struggled to click with anyone on her dates and describes herself as the “mumsy” one of the group.

“If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner,” she said. “My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed.”

Dami Hope, 26 – Senior Microbiologist

26-year-old Dubliner Dami Hope is after “new experiences” (ITV)

Dami has chosen to leave his home in Dublin and enter the villa as part of his year-long bid to try “new things”. His trick to finding love is being himself. “I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble – but it happens!” he said.

On what he brings to a relationship, Dami said: “I’m really good at being a team and actually looking after each other,” attributing the quality to his Aries star sign.

Indiyah Polack – Hotel Waitress

Waitress Indiyah is also looking for love (ITV)

Indiyah is 23 and comes from London. She’s heading into the villa in hope of meeting new people after being single for a while. Her previous partners have been pretty varied and she says she’s never “been out with two guys who are quite the same”.

“I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy,” Indiyah said of joining Love Island. “I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend.”

Liam is studying for a masters in strength and conditioning (ITV)

Heading into the villa from his hometown in Newport, South Wales, Liam is studying for a masters in strength and conditioning. He’s 22, which he says is a “really nice age” to find a partner, as “you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together”.

Asked how his friends and family would describe him, Liam said: “They’d probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly. I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well, come to think about it.”

This list will be updated as more contestants are announced...