The contestants on the 2021Love Island line-up are a varied bunch, at least professionally, from civil servant to lettings managers – but one star who’s caught the eye of fans is semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran.

Aromolaran plays for a team called Hashtag United, which was a social media team set up in 2016 by YouTuber Spencer Owen and his brother, to play charity games in memory of a childhood friend.

The duo started out filming their matches for the video platform and became well-known as non-professional footballers.

After a couple of years of exhibition matches, the team joined the Eastern Senior League Division 1 (South).

Hashtag United is managed by coach Jay Devereux, and home games are played at Haringey Borough’s stadium in Tottenham.

The team wear a yellow and blue kit and are also a successful esports team. In 2018, three members of the club competed in the final 32 of the FIFA eWorld Cup.

