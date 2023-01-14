Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island is back, for the second time within the space of a year.

The hit ITV2 reality series is returning for a run of winter episodes, with the show relocating from its usual summer location of Mallorca, Spain to Cape Town, South Africa.

Beginning in January, the winter edition is expected to run for a similar length of time to the regular version – roughly eight weeks.

This would mean that the finale will air sometime in March.

As usual, viewers are invited to vote during the course of the series, with the most popular contestants ultimately landing the chance to win £50,000 in prize money.

In an unprecedented move for the series, viewers will be able to vote for the first male or female bombshell to enter the villa.

How do I vote?

In order to vote on Love Island, you need to download the free Love Island app.

The app is available for iOS (version 9+ or later) and Android (version 4.4x or later). It is the only way to vote.

The forthcoming series will also mark the debut of Maya Jama as series host, after previous presenter Laura Whitmore stepped down from the role.

The 28-year-old TV and radio star is Love Island’s third host after Caroline Flack, who died in 2020, and Whitmore.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday 16 January on ITV2.