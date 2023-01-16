Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Frustrated Love Island viewers have called on ITV to “fix” its servers after the network experienced multiple glitches during the season nine premiere.

On Monday (16 January), millions tuned in to the debut episode of the 2023 winter edition of the British reality dating series.

However, midway through the broadcast, the screen went black on multiple occasions, even once flashing green, leaving many viewers confused and annoyed.

“Every time Love Island glitches, I keep thinking my TV is broken,” one viewer tweeted, with a second questioning: “What’s up with this glitch?”

A third wrote: “ITV did someone forget to pay the wifi bill? This is GHETTO. Sort it out.”

“NAHHHH ITV FIX YOUR SERVERS,” another said.

Another commented: “I feel like I’m watching an illegal stream.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

The current season welcomed a new group of singletons to the South African villa, with host Maya Jama taking over hosting duties from former presenter Laura Whitmore.

This year’s opening episode comes with a twist, as the public has been asked to vote for who they want to join the villa as the first “bombshell”: semi-pro footballer Tom Clare or business development executive Ellie Spence.

Behind the scenes, another significant change has been made as the contestants have been asked for the first time to make their accounts “dormant” while they appear on the show.

Check out all the major talking points from the first episode here.

Love Island airs on weekdays on ITV2 at 9pm.