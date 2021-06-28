‘You better be joking’: Love Island fans furious over ITV Hub technical issues

Love Island fans have been complaining on Twitter after the ITV Hub was beset with technical difficulties at the beginning of the debut episode on Monday night (28 June).

The technical issues had affected fans trying to watch the Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland earlier in the evening.

“Ten minutes wrestling with itv hub and i finally have video to go with the audio. #LoveIsland,” tweeted one fan.

“ITV hub you will pay for your crimes #LoveIsland,” posted another.

The hit reality series returned on Monday night for its first edition since 2019 due to a pandemic-related cancellation last year.

Love Island is expected to run for eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a civil servant and a lettings manager.

