Ronan Keating is supporting his son following his Love Island debut.

The Boyzone singer’s son Jack is one of the six new boys to enter the villa as part of the ITV2 show’s Casa Amor twist.

Ahead of his arrival, Dubliner Jack, 23, told ITV his dad, whom he described as his “best mate”, was “buzzing for me”.

Ronan showed he was backing his son’s decision to join the series after sharing his son’s Instagram post annoucning his arrival on the series, with the caption: “Let’s go.”

He also reshared wife Storm’s Instagram story, which showed the family preparing to watch Jack on the series.

Storm wrote: “The cat’s finally out of the bag! Delighted we don’t have to keep this secret anymore. Excited (and nervous!) for Jack but hopefully he finds his match in the villa of loooove.”

Jack’s mum Yvonne Vonnolly expressed her excitement over Jack’s arrival in the villa, writing: “Love Island has been providing the entertainment and bringing the drama this season.

“Just when I thought I can’t take anymore excitement my son Jack Keating is heading in to Casa Amor tonight. (It was a hard secret to keep!!)”

Ronan Keating’s son Jackhas joined ‘Love Island’ (Getty Images)

Jack joins Gemma Owen , the daughter of former footballing pro Michael Owen, as the second contestant to have a famous parent.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.