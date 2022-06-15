Love Island fans in stitches after Jacques threatens to ‘flatten’ new boy Jay

Love Island ended with an explosive teaser suggesting a blow-up is coming between Jacques and new boys Jay and Remi.

During Tuesday (14 June) night’s episode the islanders were treated to a party, which was gatecrashed by the arrival of two new male bombshells. You can read The Independent’s three-star review of the episode here.

In the “tomorrow night” preview that followed, Jay was seen having a discussion with Jacques, who is currently coupled up with Paige and also happens to be Gemma’s ex-boyfriend.

Mimicking Ekin-Su’s previous comment, Jay told the group: “I'm not here to make friends. I'm not here for seasonal boyfriends.”

Jay told Jacques that he works in finance as an investment analyst, to which Jacques responded: “I play rugby, lad.”

Jay then jibed at the Cumbrian: “You’re a bit small for a rugby player, no?”

The comment clearly riled up Jacques, who retorted: “Oh really? If you run at me I’ll flatten you, so...”

The heated interaction was a hit with fans, who were in hysterics over Jacques’ angry threat.

“JACQUES SAYING ‘I’LL FLATTEN YOU’ TO THE NEW BOY HAS ME ON THE FLOOR,” one person wrote.

“‘You’re a bit small for a rugby player aren’t you’ Jay I’m already loving you put jacques in his place,” said another.

Many people compared Jacques’ statement to the recent, highly derided Liam Payne interview conducted on Logan Paul’s podcast. In it, Payne recalled a time when “there was an argument backstage and one member (unnamed), in particular, threw me up a wall”.

“So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands, there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again,” he said.

One Love Island viewer wrote on Twitter: “Jacques is really giving ‘if you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again’ energy,” alongside a photo of the former One Direction star.

“Jacques saying he’ll flatten Jay gives the same energy Liam Payne had when he threatened to cut the use of someone’s hands,” wrote another.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.