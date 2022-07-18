Love Island fans are questioning whether Jacques O’Neill should have appeared on Aftersun.

Every Sunday, the ITV2 reality series’s companion show is broadcast, featuring Laura Whitmore, celebrity guests and that week’s dumped contestants.

On 17 July, Jacques appeared on the series having walked out of the villa following a tumultuous few days with Paige Thorne.

After getting things back on track with Paige, having explored his options with new arrival Cheyanne, Jacques was rocked by the arrival of ex-islander Adam Collard in the villa, who immediately expressed his interest in Paige.

After discovering Adam had “slagged” him off, Jacques got angry, branding the contestant “f***ing nothing”.

The next day, Jacques told Paige he was “struggling” and that he was disappointed in himself for letting his emotions take over. “I’m finding it hard in here,” he admitted, adding: “I’m trying to put a brave face on it but things are getting to me.

“I just wish I could finish my journey with you in here, but I’m gonna go home today.”

Jacques appeared on Aftersun to discuss his decision to leave the show, days after the show’s producer denied claims he had been asked to leave due to either his behaviour in the villa or for concerns surrounding his mental health.

Fans couldn’t help but highlight that Jacques, who was criticised by many for his behaviour in the villa, had been on the show directly after an episode that saw Paige and Adam grow closer and kiss for the first time. Whitmore and the guests then proceeded to discuss the kiss in front of Jacques, who told the host he had “no tears left”.

”How have these producers put Jacques on THIS Aftersun finding out Paige kissed Adam live?? “ one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Jacques on the Aftersun and finding out about the Paige and Adam kiss is so upsetting to me.”

Another viewer added: “They shouldn’t have even invited Jacques back on Aftersun if we’re being completely honest, let alone made him watch anything. like I find that pretty problematic for many reasons.”

One viewer called him a “poor guy”, while another said he looked “broken”. One viewer stated: “These producers are wicked.”

Jacques’ appearance on the show was scheduled before Paige kissed Adam, with producer Mike Spencer stating last week: “I think he’s excited to be on Aftersun on Sunday to discuss his journey.”

However, it’s unknown whether producers warned him of the moment ahead of broadcast. The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

ITV announced details of its extended duty of care protocols ahead of the latest series of the show.

Extensive welfare measures are inplace to provide support to the contestants before, during and after filming.

Jacques and Paige on ‘Love Island’ (ITV2)

Ade Rawcliffe, Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion at ITV, said: “The world we live in is changing every day, and we want all of our Islanders to feel they are part of an inclusive environment in the Villa. As part of our duty of care process, it is also important we play our part in educating our participants to understand and empathise with different perspectives and lived experiences.”

