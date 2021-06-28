Love Island host Laura Whitmore says she has a new favourite contestant each week

Laura Whitmore has spoken of her excitement ahead of the new series of Love Island... even if she’s currently struggling to pick her favourite contestant.

The Irish TV presenter, 36, is making her debut as host of the Mallorca-set reality series, which launches tonight (Monday 28 June) at 9pm on ITV2.

Last year’s summer series was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whitmore previously hosted the “winter” Love Island in South Africa, in 2020.

The new series will introduce 11 islanders to the villa in the first episode, including the show’s first contestant with a physical disability.

Whitmore explained to Press Association that she meets the contestants in the same way as viewers at home.

“So when they come into the villa and they do the line-up, that’s the first time I’m meeting all of them as well,” she said.

“So I’m looking forward to that. It’s so funny because you change your opinion so much. You meet someone and you go, ‘Oh, they’re my favourite’.

“And then I’ll have a different favourite by the next week. The first day, that’s the big day. And I love trying to guess who I think they’ll choose. I never get it right.”

Whitmore said she was excited to be back hosting, as she felt it has been “a year where I think we all need a bit more love and fun in our lives”.

“I think everyone is ready for Love Island to be back – myself included,” she said.

Fans have been tweeting their excitement ahead of tonight’s launch as they look forward to the show’s usual dose of lust, heartbreak and love.

ITV has published duty of care protocols which include an offer of “a minimum of eight therapy sessions” for contestants on their return home from appearing in the series.

They will also receive training on the impact of social media and “how to handle potential negativity”, as well as training on financial management.

Love Island will be available to watch on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.