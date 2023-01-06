Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Love Island host Maya Jama has called for a “nans and grandads” version of the series to be made.

The hit ITV reality show – which returns to screens in a matter of days – follows a group of singletons searching for love while staying at a luxury Spanish villa.

Contestants are typically in their 20s, with some entering the villa as young as 18 or 19. The oldest contestant in the show’s history was 31.

On Friday’s (6 January) episode of This Morning, Davina McCall suggested she was keen to see a more middle-aged demographic on the series.

“I think it should be all ages,” Jama said during a later appearance on the show.

“Get them all in, get the nans and grandads… maybe next time.”

Jama also gave Love Island fans some indication of what to expect for the new winter instalment, which begins this month.

“I literally go tomorrow,” she said. “It’s been a massive countdown because you find out ages ago and it’s like ‘not this month’, ‘not the next month or the next’ and now it’s one day away. But I’m really, really excited.

“The biggest pressure is the slow walk to enter – so [the outfit] has to look good in the wind, you have to be able to move in it, saucy but not too saucy…”

Jama also said that it was a “no-brainer” to take over the role of host from Laura Whitmore, and that she had beeen a “massive fan of the show” before joining.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, OK… when does it start?’...it’s all a bit of a blur to be honest. But I found out and said, ‘Yes, absolutely!’ and now we’re off to South Africa.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. Love Island begins Monday 16 January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.