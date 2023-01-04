Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Put away the thermals and dust off the fake tan – Love Island is back to blow away those winter blues.

Less than half a year after the 2022 series came to an end in Mallorca, the ITV2 dating show is returning for a winter edition.

A winter series of Love Island hasn’t aired since 2020, when Paige Turley and Finn Tapp found romance in the South African villa.

However, this year, a new bunch of singles will be jetting off in hope of getting some off-season sun and maybe, dare we say it, some love.

It’s not just the time of year that sets this series of Love Island apart. The show will have a brand new host, while new protocols are in place to protect the contestants.

These include the islanders pausing their social media accounts for the duration of their time on the show (as opposed to being run by their family and friends) and training on inclusive language and behaviour around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s winter season of Love Island.

When does Winter Love Island begin?

Love Island kicks off on Monday 16 January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Who are the contestants?

This year’s bunch of islanders are yet to be announced, but we’ll keep this page updated when they are.

Who is hosting Love Island 2023?

There’s a new presenter in town as Maya Jama will be hosting the dating competition for the first time this year.

Maya Jama is the new host of ‘Love Island' (ITV)

The Don’t Hate The Playaz star will be taking over from Laura Whitmore, who has hosted the show for the last two summers, as well as the 2020 winter season.

Jama’s appointment was announced in October, with the presenter saying: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

