Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love Island

Maya Jama has been announced as the new host of Love Island, replacing Laura Whitmore.

ITV confirmed the 28-year-old presenter’s appointment in a statement on Wednesday, 12 October.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s director of reality programming, praised Ms Jama for her “cool, charming and charismatic” nature.

“Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board,” he added.

“I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders,” Ms Jama said.

