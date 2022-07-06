The family of a Love Island contestant has apologised for a “disappointing” comment she made.

On Sunday (3 July), the latest episode of ITV2 discussion show Aftersun was broadcast, in which the new arrivals were shown discussing their dating history.

In a pre-recorded VT, Mollie Salmon said: “I actually dated a boy with loads of allergies. When you go to a restaurant and you can’t eat anything on the menu, and it’s really frustrating.”

The comment generated criticism online. Allergy UK, a charity that helps people with life-altering allergies, wrote on Twitter: “We’re disappointed with statements made by a @LoveIsland contestant in Sun Ep of AfterSun re food allergies.

“It highlights why we need better awareness around the reality of living with allergies. We urge speaking up about allergies yet such attitudes make it harder to do so.”

Mollie’s family issued an apology “on behalf” of the contestant, writing: “We’d like to apologise for any upset caused by the allergy comment made.”

The statement continued: “This was not said with any bad intentions and wasn’t said to purposely be offensive or upset anyone. Mollie herself suffers from an allergy to seafood.”

‘Love Island’ contestant Mollie Salmon’s family has apologised for her allergy comment (Instagram)

Mollie is one of six new girls to have joined the series. Meanwhile, five new boys, including Ronan Keating’s son Jack, were added into Casa Amor.

Jack has been supported by his dad since he made his debut on the series last week.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.