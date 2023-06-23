Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island just experienced one of its most shocking eliminations of all time.

Friday’s (23 June) episode saw the return of series two bombshell Kady McDermott.

The 27-year-old had less than 24 hours to get her graft on with the boys before a recoupling was called at the fire pit.

With all the contestants gathered, McDermott chose to couple up with 25-year-old personal trainer Zachariah Noble who was in a couple with musical theatre performer Molly Marsh, 21.

Usually, the single contestant is then informed that they are “vulnerable”, meaning that if no one chooses to partner with them at the next recoupling, they will be dumped from the island.

However, Friday’s broadcast featured a dramatic twist. Marsh’s eyes visibly widened as she read a text from her phone that said: “Molly, you are now single and have therefore been dumped from the island.”

As she said the words, her fellow islanders gasped in shock with some of them even leaving their seats.

“Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes,” Marsh continued.

The contestants then fell into a stunned silence. Before the episode ended suddenly, McDermott could be heard saying: “Oh my God, I’m so sorry.”

On Twitter, viewers were similarly astounded.

“Kady choosing Zachariah and sending Molly HOME. That was the best decision I’ve ever seen in the villa for seasons Complete silence wow, reality tv perfection,” one raved.

“The gasped reactions then complete silence after Molly read the text… Love Island needs to be nominated for the Oscars. This is REAL TV,” tweeted another.

“MOLLY GOT DUMPED???! THE SILENCE WAS SO LOUD,” wrote a third.

One fan recalled the shock dumping of series seven contestant Shannon Singh, who lasted just one day in the villa.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.