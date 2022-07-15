Love Island couples on the rocks after ‘nightmare’ movie night episode

The latest episode of Love Island put the existing couples’ relationships to the ultimate test.

With weeks of the series left to go, producers decided now is the right time to drop “movie night”.

This episode, which is a favourite among viewers, sees the contestants watch clips of their partners’ behaviour away from them in the villa.

After a particularly dramatic Casa Amor, which saw Davide, Ekin-Su and Dami flirting with other people, fans have been anticipating fireworks to follow this episode whenever it drops.

Ahead of the evening, Dami said: “Movie night tonight is going to be some serious, horrific stuff. Personally, I know I am starring in this movie.”

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su reassured Davide, with whom she’s coupled up: “If we pass this we’re fine.”

However, she wasn’t entirely confident, adding: ‘Literally, my worst nightmare has arrived.”

‘Love Island’s Indiyah and Dami would clearly rather pretend movie night isn’t happening (ITV2)

Sure enough, Davide was left shocked by a clip showing Ekin-Su seemingly reveal she shared an intimate moment with ex-islander George.

Elsewhere, Luca was left furious by a clip of Gemma flirting with Billy, and also hinting that she feels Luca is overprotective of her. The remainder of movie night will be shown on Sunday’s episode (17 July).

Find out who was dumped from the villa earlier on in the latest episode here.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.