Two Love Island contestants have exited the villa in the latest episode (15 July).

In the previous night’s episode of the reality dating show (14 July), a surprise elminiation was announced.

Gathered around the firepit, the islanders were informed that the public had been voting on their favourite contestants. Those with the least number of votes are in danger of going home.

The girls who received the fewest votes were Tasha, Summer, and Coco. Meanwhile, the boys in danger of being booted out are Josh, Deji, and Andrew.

It was ultimately revealed that Josh and Coco received the lowest amount of votes from the public, and would therefore be leaving the villa.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.