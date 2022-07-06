Love Island: Ofcom hit with nearly 800 complaints in 4 weeks
Complainants were concerned about issues such as bullying and the age gap between some contestants
The broadcasting regulatory authority Ofcom has reportedly received nearly 800 complaints over Love Island in the last four weeks since it launched.
The ITV dating show is often the subject of complaints over the treatment of its stars and this season is no different.
“So far we have received a total of 781 complaints about the current season of Love Island,” an Ofcom spokesperson confirmed to Variety.
According to the publication, complainants were concerned about issues such as bullying, contestants’ wellbeing and mental health and the age gap between some contestants on the dating show.
The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.
It was reported on 15 June, a week after the current series started, that Ofcom had received 200 complaints with many concerned over the age gap between Davide Sanclimenti (27) and Gemma Owen (19), who were in a couple at the time.
When approached by The Independent for comment, a representative for ITV clarified that Ofcom is not investigating the complaints made.
“The show has always been open to those over 18,” they said.
However, this season’s complaint figures pales in comparison to last season’s, which amassed a record 33,540 Ofcom complaints, most of which came after contestant Faye Winter was shown a deceptive picture of her partner, Teddy Soares, kissing another contestant.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies