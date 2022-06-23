Love Island fans expressed sympathy for Paige after the contestant was seen breaking down in tears during Thursday’s (23 June) episode.

Near the beginning of the episode, Jay told the other villa occupants that he wanted to get to know Paige better, even though she is currently coupled with Jacques.

Jacques appeared to be fine with Jay’s advances – leaving Paige visibly upset.

Viewers reacted to the moment on social media, with many sharing messages of support.

“I wish Paige’s feelings were taking more into consideration,” one viewer wrote.

“Paige is the most purest loyal girl in there… I honestly don’t think anyone in the villa is good enough for her,” another wrote.

“Everyone needs to leave Paige alone. SHE DOESN’T WANT JAY!!” someone else wrote.

“Jay going to Jacques about getting to know Paige before speaking to Paige herself, as if she’s Jacques property. Men do not own women. It’s 2022 FFS!” wrote @Speedqueenie.

Earlier today (23 June), it was announced that Love Island will be returning for two seasons in 2023: one during the winter, and another during the summer.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV on Friday 24 June.

Click here for The Independent’s review of the latest episode.