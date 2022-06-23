Love Island fans can look forward to a double helping of the show next year, as two seasons have been announced for 2023.

The programme, which is currently airing its eighth season on ITV2, will kick off its next season in January.

Originally, Love Island only ever aired between June and August. However, they introduced their first winter season in 2020 – the first edition hosted by Laura Whitmore.

For this second winter season, the villa action will be held in South Africa.

Then, in summer, the show will return to Majorca for its traditional slot for season 10.

As ever, both seasons will include viewer favourites such as bombshell arrivals, surprise dumpings and recouplings, and the infamous Casa Amor, when the boys and girls are tempted with new contestants while separated from their partners.

“Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience,” a spokesperson for the series said in a statement.

Gemma and Luca are partnered up in the villa (ITV)

“So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

So far, season eight of the show has been popular as ever, as terms from each episode trend nightly on social media. You can read The Independent’s review of last’s night’s episode here.