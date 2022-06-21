Love Island: Villa shocked as TWO Islanders voted out of show

Two contestants said their goodbyes in Tuesday’s (21 June) edition of the hit ITV2 show

Nicole Vassell
Tuesday 21 June 2022 21:07
Love Island stars were left shocked in Tuesday’s (21 June) episode, as Ikenna and Amber became the third and fourth contestants to be dumped from the villa.

The elimination comes after the viewers were prompted to vote for their favourite Islanders at the end of Sunday’s edition of the ITV2 dating show. The two contestants with the fewest votes would be dumped from the show.

The three boy contestants who were at risk of leaving were Jay, Ikenna and Andrew, while the three least popular girls were Ekin-Su, Amber and Tasha.

Ikenna’s departure was announced by Gemma, who received the message by text. Soon after, Amber’s fate was sealed when Indiyah read out her name.

Indiyah was particularly sad to see the pair leave, as she was in a pair with Ikenna and close friends with Amber.

Elsewhere in the holiday romance competition, Paige and Jacques have been delighting viewers as their connection grows stronger.

After kissing for the first time in Monday’s episode, the two are set for a trip to the Hideaway – a secluded bedroom away from the other cast members – in Tuesday’s episode.

Meanwhile, Dami and Indiyah have expressed that they’d be interested in exploring the possibility of getting to know each other on a romantic level, after weeks of friendship.

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm, excluding Saturdays. You can read The Independent’s review of Monday night’s episode here.

