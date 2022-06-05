Love Island star Paige Thorne has pledged that she will return to working as a paramedic after appearing on the show.

The ITV2 dating series returns to our screens on Monday (6 June), with a new bunch of islanders heading to the villa in search of love (and a crack at £50,000).

Among them is Paige, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea. You can find out more about her here.

While many former Love Island contestants have used the platform to move into new fields of work, such as influencing, after leaving the villa, Paige has said that she intends to return to continue her paramedic work.

“I’ll 100 per cent go back to being a paramedic,” she told Metro.co.uk.

“It sounds cliche and stuff but it is who I am. I’m a people’s person, I love the elderly, and I couldn’t think of not doing that as my career and my job. So I’m definitely going back.”

Paige originally said that she wanted to go on the dating show to “break out and broaden my horizons”.

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.