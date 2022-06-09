Love Island viewers have noticed that one key part of the new series is missing.

The reality series returned to ITV2 on Monday (6 June), introducing a new bunch of contestants including Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, and a self-proclaimed “Italian stallion” named Davide.

Show bosses promised a few shake-ups to this year’s series. The first arrived in the opening episode when host Laura Whitmore revealed that the contestants would not choose who they coupled up with, placing the power in the hands of the public instead.

Another important feature has been omitted from the series so far – a preview of the next episode, which is typically heralded with narrator Iain Stirling saying “tomorrow night”.

This hasn’t escaped the notice of viewers, who have called upon the show to bring the previews back.

“Not even a tomorrow night??” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Am I the only one that misses the ‘tomorrow night’ at the end of each Love Island episode?”

@MuradMerali tweeted: “I’ve realised Love Island have stopped putting the ‘Tomorrow Night’ trailers. They better return that immediately,” while @kamillionss predicted: “You know the episode is dead when they don’t say ‘tomorrow night’.”

‘Love Island’ contestant Davide (ITV)

Following the broadcast of the first episode of the new series, many fans criticised the age gaps between the contestants.

Love Island airs on ITV2 every night except for Saturdays. The episodes will then be available to stream on Britbox the following morning.