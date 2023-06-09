Love Island stunned by surprise early recoupling as first contestant dumped

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Love Island villa was rocked by its first elimination after just five days in tonight’s (9 June) episode.

With the addition of three bombshells (Zachariah, Whitney and Sammy), one islander had to make room at the first recoupling.

That unlucky singleton was George, the 24-year-old business development executive from Bedford.

Choosing between the final two men standing at the recoupling, Whitney chose Mehdi, sending George home.

“I’ve had an absolute blast, dropping loose game and making everyone laugh,” he said in his exit interview.

“The experiences I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the lifelong friendships that I’ve formed have made my Villa experience very worthwhile. I wish everyone in there the best Villa experience and I can’t wait to see them all on the outside.”

On social media, fans were shocked at how early the first exit came but perhaps less surprised about who was the first to go.

“Ahh George and his dad jokes are going home,” one viewer wrote.

“The producers need to do better because when have we ever seen George and Whitney even say hi to each other?” another asked.

“Whitney and Mehdi yasss bring it on! Bye George,” a third celebrated.

Meet all the contestants and couples on Love Island 2023 here.

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.