Love Island reunion: Summer and Coco row over Josh as host is forced to calm things down

On a podcast appearance, Coco said she regretted not sleeping with Josh

Tom Murray
Monday 08 August 2022 09:47
Comments
Love Island's Dami and Luca meet up together after leaving villa

Summer and Coco got into a heated row during the Love Island reunion special, which aired on Sunday (7 August) night.

Asked if any of the Islanders had been seeing each other since the show ended, Billy responded: “Where do I start? There’s been a few.”

Summer, who has been linked with Josh since leaving the villa, chimed in, saying: “I know someone who wishes they would have gotten with someone, but we move.”

The contestant seemed to be referencing Coco’s recent appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, in which the she said she was “annoyed” she did not sleep with Josh when they shared the Love Island exit villa together after being voted off.

Coco responded to Summer on the reunion show: “It’s just banter. If you can’t handle a big personality, don’t go on reality TV. It’s banter!”

“Friends don’t say certain things hun, but alright,” Summer replied, to which Coco retorted: “Ok, well he's been moving mad.”

At this point, host Darren Harriot was forced to step in and calm down the situation, saying: “Guys, not now.”

During the show, which was prerecorded, fellow contestant Dami hinted that the entire argument was not broadcast, tweeting: “Nah, that was mid compared to what happened.”

Summer and Coco on Love Island: The Reunion

(ITV)

During her appearance on the podcast hosted by TikToker Grace Barry, Coco said of the Josh situation: “No and I’m actually annoyed because I feel like I could have [slept with him] now. Talking to him now after I’m like, I feel like it could have happened.”

She added: “He was like ‘Oh I’m horny’, and I was like, Right I’m gonna take myself to bed. But I don’t know why I did that because sorry, he’s so fit.”

Love Island ended on 1 August in a finale that saw Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti win the contest and £50,000 in a landslide victory.

