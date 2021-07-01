Love Island viewers already have some theories about Shannon Singh’s exit from the show.

In a shock twist occurring in the opening of Wednesday (30 June) night’s episode, model Singh was eliminated from the villa after Chloe Burrows partnered up with Aaron Francis.

Singh’s dumping was branded “brutal” by viewers, with many saying that its timing in the show’s opening moments and the fact that Singh had been in for less than 48 hours could be a sign that her time on Love Island is far from over.

Many speculated that the Scottish influencer would return for Casa Amor, the stage in previous series when the male and female contestants are split into two villas with new islanders.

“Bet they will bring Shannon back for Casa Amor,” tweeted author Bolu Babalola, while another added: “They better put Shannon in casa amor or I’m calling ofcom.”

One commenter wrote: “PETITION TO BRING BACK SHANNON AS A BOMBSHELL LATER ON IN THE SERIES!”

“Shannon coming back for casa amor could be as iconic as Maura’s entry,” one viewer said, with another echoing: “Got a feeling Shannon’s gonna come back with Casa Amor- let’s get manifestinggg.”

Adding fuel to the fire was former contestant Amy Hart, who tweeted: “Shannon will get her phone back tomorrow…so if she’s not on her insta in the next few days she’s obvs in another villa.”

Asked whether she would go back in the villa if she could in her exit interview, Singh simply said: “Yeah – why not?”

Eliminated contestants have previously returned to Love Island. In series two, Malin Andersson surprised former partner Terry Walsh in an explosive showdown, while Mike Thalassitis and Sam Gowland were voted to return by fans in series three.

However, viewers will have to wait and see to find out if Singh’s exit was, as one viewer tweeted, “a twist or a VERY poor judgement call”.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.