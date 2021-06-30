It is still early days for Love Island season seven but already Shannon Singh has exited the villa.

On Wednesday night’s episode (30 June), Shannon became the first contestant to be dumped from the island when newcomer Chloe chose her partner Aaron to couple up with, leaving Shannon single.

Fans were outraged to see Shannon leave the series so early.

Leaving in episode three, the model is the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show, leaving after only 48 hours in the villa.

Contestants are typically dumped from the island around day five or six.

One user wrote on Twitter: “YOU ARE JOKING ME SHANNON IS GOING HOME BUT CHLOE GETS TO STAY??? I’m about to riot.”

Another added: “wait shannon is already gone?! that’s hardly fair omg,” while someone else wrote: “NOOOO SHANNON DUMPED???”

Shannon hails from Fife. Aged 22, she has worked in the industry for years, first working as a glamour model aged 18 and 19 before pivoting to more commercial work.

Shannon has positive things to say about her glamour modelling past, explaining: “I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days.”

She also DJs and works as an influencer, currently having 160,000 followers on Instagram.

A self-proclaimed “party girl”, the model says that Love Island is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and that she’s looking for someone with a great energy and personality.

The model and ‘party girl’ was looking for love in the villa (ITV)

“For me, it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient,” she said.

“I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

Love Island airs weekly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.