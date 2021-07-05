Love Island star Shannon Singh has finally shared her views on Chloe Burrows.

Viewers were left in shock when Shannon became the first contestant to be booted off the series due to a decision made by Chloe, just four days after the shown launched.

After Chloe entered the villa, she was instructed to pick one of the male contestants to couple up with. She selected Aaron Francis, who was originally paired with Shannon.

Instead of being given another chance to couple up with somebody else, as has happened in previous series, Shannon was sent home.

Speaking to host Laura Whitmore on Aftersun on Sunday (4 July), Shannon said she was ready to “spill some tea”.

“I think some people are playing up to the cameras,” she said, acknowledging that she barely knew anybody as she had only been on the show for 48 hours.

She added: “I mean, I do think Chloe is playing tactics and I think some people are playing it – it’s quite crystal clear.”

Shannon was kicked off ‘Love Island’ because of Chloe (ITV2)

Shannon then said: “I wish her all the best but I’m not rooting for her, let’s be honest.”

Love Island viewers were left “fuming” after the latest episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving Finni’s choice between Brad McClelland and Chuggs Wallis in the balance.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.