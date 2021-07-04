Love Island viewers ‘absolutely fuming’ as re-coupling episode ends in another cliffhanger

Love Island viewers were left “absolutely furious” after tonight’s episode finished on a major cliffhanger.

Fans of the ITV series had expected to find out whether newcomer Rachel Finnis chooses to couple up with Brad or Chuggs during tonight’s instalment (4 July) but were left disappointed when the episode finished on a cliffhanger instead.

“ARE YOU TAKING THE PISS? I am absolutely furious they’ve left it on a cliffhanger again,” wrote one person.

Another user added: “I know I did not sit through these vibrating on a f***ing blanket just to not find out who Rachel picks I’m absolutely fuming.”

Tonight’s episode (4 July) also saw the contestants participate in the “Undercover Lover” challenge, during which the islanders lay on vibrating mats and attempted to drink cocktails.

“YOU ARE TELLING ME I WAITED AN HOUR AND 15 MINS AND SAT THROUGH THAT CHALLENGE FOR NOTHING,” added someone else.

A third user wrote: “I’M NOT LAUGHING WHY ARE THEY RELYING ON CLIFFHANGERS THIS IS SO EMBARRASSING.”

Journalist and author Jason Okundaye wrote: “Cliffhanger why! F***s sake,” later adding: “They are overdoing it bare with these cliffhangers. It’s only week 1 we don’t care THAT much yet.”

“What was the reason for the ad break and the extra 15 mins ITV2? WHAT WAS THE REASSONNN,” wrote another user.

“An extended episode but they’re making us wait until tomorrow night to find out who Rachel chooses,” said journalist Elliot Gonzalez.

Another person wrote: “Do these producers know they don’t have to keep giving us cliffhangers because I’m so far up love islands a** I’ll be back tomorrow regardless.”

“WHATS THE POINT IF YOUR JUST GOING TO PUT THE INTERESTING BITS AT THE END,” added one person.

“I hate this show sm but I’ll see you tomorrow same time,” said another user.

Fans will have to wait until tomorrow night’s episode (5 July) to see who Rachel chooses to couple up with. Whoever is not picked will be dumped from the island.

Love Island airs everyday other than Saturdays at 9.00pm on ITV2.