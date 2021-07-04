Love Island viewers baffled by ‘weird’ James Bond challenge

Viewers were left baffled by the latest challenge on Love Island.

Tonight’s episode (4 July) of the hit ITV reality series saw the contestants participate in a challenge titled “Undercover Lover”.

In it, the male contestants took turns rescuing their respective “damsels in distress”.

The male islanders wore tuxedos and were tasked with stripping down to a black-and-white thong and performing a sexy dance before proceeding to their partners who were tied down to a board using ribbons.

They then undid the ribbons with their teeth, all the while being coated in coloured powder and slime.

After successfully freeing their partner, they carried them over to two vibrating mats where they lay side-by-side and attempted to make them a cocktail of their choice.

Viewers were entertained by the challenge, but many took to social media to express their confusion over the “weird” premise.

“This challenge is too much. Feel sorry for anyone sat there with their parents,” said one user.

Another added: “my face during that whole challenge”, while someone else wrote: “All of us after today’s challenge,” accompanied by an image of a cartoon woman using eye-drops labelled “UNSEE”.

“What kind of challenge is this?” asked another person.

Someone else wrote: “These challenges keep getting weirder and weirder wtf is this.”

“Tf is this challenge,” concurred another user, while a sixth person added: “i wanna know who comes up with these challenges bc what tf is this.”

“The way the love island producers find a way to make these challenges weirder every year i will never know,” said someone else.

Tonight’s episode (4 July) of Love Island saw new bombshell Rachel Finni getting to know contestants Brad and Chuggs before choosing one of the men to couple up with in tomorrow’s episode (5 July).

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9.00pm.