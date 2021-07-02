A new bombshell dropped on the latest episode of Love Island, as contestant Rachel Finni was introduced to the show.

The 29-year-old Londoner is a luxury travel specialist. Her first task on the show is to choose between the only two single boys: Chugg and Brad. The one she doesn’t pick will be sent home.

In an interview for the ITV show, Rachel says she wanted to take part in Love Island because she’s “always been a fan of the show – it’s a great experience, you meet great people”.

“I’m someone who loves to live my life to the best,” she said.

She believes her family and friends would describe her as “very, very independent”.

“I don’t rely on anyone for anything,” she says. “I’m very caring and spontaneous and creative.”

She takes pride in her independence, saying she doesn’t need a man “for anything”.

“I can buy my own home and take care of myself,” she says. “I just love knowing I have another person there that I’m going through life is.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 Mondays through Saturdays.