Love Island fans fuming after Sunday’s recoupling doesn’t happen

Love Island viewers have been left fuming after the show didn’t end with the promised recoupling.

Sunday (11 July) night’s episode began with new boy Teddy Soares joining the villa, going speed dating with Kaz Kamwi, Rachel Finni, Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter.

Teddy got to know all the girls, while it was revealed at the end of the episode that a recoupling was to take place in which the girl not picked would be dumped from the island.

However, viewers shared their frustration after the show ended on yet another cliffhanger rather than the actual dumping, which had previously been referenced in Friday (9 July) night’s episode preview.

“So…when’s the recoupling?” one viewer questioned.

“I can’t believe we are waiting till tomorrow for the recoupling,” another commenter wrote.

“Why would they put the recoupling in the trailer on friday if they won’t show it until the monday episode? we got excited for nothing,” one tweet read.

Another fan fumed: “I WATCHED 60 MINS TO SEE NO RECOUPLING.”

“England lost and the #loveisland recoupling isn’t until tomorrow,” another tweet read.

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.